Fan builds League-themed pinball machine—and it’ll blow you away

Have you ever wished you could launch pinballs at Teemo? Now you can.

League of Legends has inspired a fan to create a pinball table with various game modes and challenges for all in-game roles.

The custom pinball build includes various champions, cinematics, and a Worlds anthem to create a unique experience for arcade enjoyers. The talented person behind this creation showcased their progress on the Trident Pinball YouTube channel along with other DIY pinball builds.

To the sound of the 2018 League World Championship anthem, players will challenge various game modes to chase a “higher and higher” score each time. In the video, the creator explains that by hitting various targets multiple times, players will trigger different game modes that follow the roles of League’s champions.

The “support mode” can be triggered by hitting the ward target three times and unleashing the fury of Thresh and bits of the “Shadow’s Embrace” cinematic. This specific mode requires the player to trap the ball in the “dragon pit” by sending it into a specific section of the table and trapping it by clicking the “lock down” button at the perfect time. This will recreate Thresh’s hook and gift the player with extra balls in the game.

But if a player wants to choose another game mode, they’ll have to avoid triggering the ward target and instead lock the ball in the dragon pit first. This will trigger a carousel on the screen that will allow players to choose their preferred path to victory. If a player selects the “bottom mode,” a little clip from the “True Genius” cinematic appears. Although not all of the game modes have been perfected, the creator shared in the video the idea of implementing a timer so that players will have to reach the goal of the mission within the time frame or start from the beginning once more.

The challenge for top laners will most likely include Garen, as his voice can be heard shouting “justice” and his stylized face can be seen near the trigger that will be the aim of the challenge. The jungler will have to hit three targets or, to be more precise, three camps: Gromp, Raptors, and Wolves. But the game includes so much more, from the red and blue buffs to the ultimate Baron challenge, Teemo’s mushrooms section, Elder Drake’s trigger, and so many more buttons, triggers, and hidden sections.

While the unique pinball machine is not completed yet, it certainly looks like it will be a Challenger-level creation and a must-have for anyone who’s leveled up their gaming skills from the arcade to the Rift.