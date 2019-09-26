Riot selects Evil Geniuses to replace Echo Fox in the LCS next year

Evil Geniuses has had a pretty busy week so far after acquiring NRG’s Counter-Strike team that’s now playing at ESL One New York. But now, EG has also been chosen by Riot Games as the next team to join the LCS, the organization announced today following a report by ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

EG will be taking over Echo Fox’s old slot in the league. The former LCS team was forced to sell its spot following the situation between Amit Raizada and Rick Fox where Raizada allegedly made racist comments in internal emails and threatened Fox’s family. Now, EG will return to the professional League of Legends scene after more than four years.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter You saw that right – Evil Geniuses will be returning to the North American LCS (@LCSOfficial) for the 2020 Season. It’s been a hell of a day, but support makes it all possible. Full details are here: https://t.co/TMsDfc31Mk https://t.co/ZPuE9lfYjY

The organization actually made its League debut in 2013 in the EU LCS, but after one year, the team moved over to the NA LCS. There, the new North American EG roster struggled to find much success, placing seventh in both splits in 2014. After successfully winning the 2015 Spring Promotion Series, EG rebranded to Winterfox due to Sale of Sponsorship rule changes for the upcoming season.

EG has been hinting at a big announcement on the team’s Twitter with a link to a web page with a countdown. It’s unknown whether EG’s management will bring in some of Echo Fox’s old players, although it’s expected that the organization will attract some significant free agents in this year’s offseason.