The most aggressive regional league will be back in action on Jan. 9.

While some professional League of Legends leagues will come back with significant changes in the 2021 season, the LPL will basically look the same as last year.

Many fans will be excited to watch the Chinese league’s matches, though, thanks to the LPL’s signature aggressive playstyle and wild meta. Numerous rookies, alongside previously retired veterans and world-class players from the LCK, will enter the LPL this season.

The 2021 LPL Spring Split will be the first regional league to kick off, giving fans a first look at the meta and new players stepping onto the stage. The first week of matches will be played on the last preseason patch, 10.25, according to Riot Games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

Participating teams

⁠Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

EStar

⁠FunPlus Phoenix

⁠Invictus Gaming

JD Gaming

LGD Gaming

⁠LNG Esports

Oh My God

⁠Rare Atom (formerly ViCi Gaming)

Rogue Warriors

⁠Royal Never Give Up

Suning

Team WE

Top Esports

TT (formerly Dominus Esports)

⁠Victory Five

JD Gaming were crowned the champions of the 2020 Spring Split, while Top Esports grabbed the summer title. The 17 LPL teams will battle it out for the next regional title this spring. Only the eight teams at the top of the standings will qualify for the playoffs in April.

Schedule

The 2021 LPL Spring Split will be divided into 10 weeks of matches from Jan. 9 to March 28. There will be two best-of-three matches every day of the week, except for the first week, which will only feature matches on Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10.

The matches will officially kick off at 3am CT and 5am CT each day. But since the series will be best-of-threes, the second match each day might begin later depending on how long the first series lasts.

Broadcast

The 2021 LPL Spring Split will be available in Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Spanish, French, and Korean. League fans can watch the matches commentated in English on Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Huya.

