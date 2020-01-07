Every support item has been adjusted once more in League’s Patch 10.1

League of Legends support players will have more tools to work with after Patch 10.1, according to Riot Games’ communications strategist Hanna “shio shoujo” Woo. The developers have adjusted all support starting items again before the season begins.

“We’re following up on our big support item changes during 9.23, tailoring them so that their users are encouraged to do more in the early game in exchange for some combat stats,” Woo said. “Tanky champions will be slightly more resilient and ability-casting champions will have more mana for abilities.”

Relic Shield and Steel Shoulderguards will both provide an extra 25 percent base health regeneration, while their upgraded forms— named Targon’s Buckler and Runesteel Spaulders—will increase a player’s base health regen by 50 percent.

For items like Spectral Sickle and Spellthief’s Edge, the player will get an extra 25 percent mana regeneration. The upgraded versions of the items will then increase that mana regeneration by 50 percent, allowing support caster champions to use more spells early.

The finished forms of all the starting support items have lost some damage, though. The tank items will provide 100 percent base health regeneration and the caster items will give 100 percent mana regeneration instead. By giving more health and mana, supports will be incentivized to become much more proactive during the early game. This can help speed up game times with players being more aggressive right from the get-go.

Check out all the notes for Patch 10.1 here.