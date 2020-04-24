The European League of Legends servers appear to be down—and no, this isn’t a déjà vu.

The Riot Games Support Twitter explained that the company is “aware” of server issues and is investigating this problem. In the meantime, ranked queues are disabled until the issues are fixed.

🔍 [LoL-EU] We are aware of server issues and teams are currently investigating. Ranked queues are disabled at this time.https://t.co/MvJKzvSNTt — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) April 24, 2020

Players are reportedly having a hard time even logging into the client and facing long queue times. Since League and autobattler Teamfight Tactics use the same client, both games will likely be unavailable until the issues are fixed.

Riot worked with European internet service providers (ISPs) to make latency improvements, especially in regard to massive ping spikes during peak hours. But it appears European servers continue to be plagued by outages and lag.

League fans can visit Riot’s Service Status page for updates on the situation.