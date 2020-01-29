Evil Geniuses adds AnDa and 5fire to its Academy roster due to visa issues with other players

Following a handful of unforeseen visa issues, Evil Geniuses has picked up jungler Andy “AnDa” Hoang and mid laner Aidan “5fire” Reckamp to fill in spots on its League of Legends Academy roster, the organization announced today.

AnDa last played for 100 Thieves’ Academy team and spent some of last year on the org’s main roster. He was eventually replaced by veteran jungler Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider for the 2019 Summer Split. 5fire, on the other hand, will be making his Academy debut. He was recently drafted by CLG in the 2019 Scouting Grounds but was eventually released.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter Due to extensive visa complications, we are sorry to announce that @Kadirlol is being released from our #LCS Academy roster. In his place, we are excited to welcome @AnDa as our new Academy jungler! #LIVEEVIL

Kadircan “Kadir” Mumcuoğlu was supposed to become the starting jungler for the Academy lineup, but he ran into “extensive visa complications,” according to EG. As a result, the team was forced to release him and pick up AnDa. Kadir later clarified what the visa complications were.

“My visa got denied because the U.S. government doesn’t think Academy players are eligible for P1 visas,” he said. “This got me shocked, as I never thought this could deny me my future.”

Evil Geniuses on Twitter Additionally, we are experiencing further delays with @Giyuu_lol’s visa. While we continue working through the visa process, @5fireleague will be competing as our #LCS Academy mid laner in the interim! #LIVEEVIL

Meanwhile, 18-year-old mid laner Ahmad “Giyuu” Charif is also suffering from visa delays, which led to EG picking up 5fire as a temporary replacement while the season rolls on. The team didn’t provide a timeline as to when Giyuu’s visa will be approved.