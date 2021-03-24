EDG sweep Team WE in last week of 2021 LPL Spring Split regular season

EDG are pushing for a second-place finish to the regular season.

Edward Gaming ended their penultimate series of the 2021 LPL Spring Split with a decisive 2-0 victory over Team WE today.

The League of Legends team put a stop to their opponent’s six-series win streak and critically increased their chances of ending the regular season in second place by improving to 12-3 on the season.

EDG excelled in taking control of the Rift in the early stage of the games today. Jungler Jiejie unleashed chaos with his Hecarim and Udyr, claiming the river as his territory.

Any WE player who stepped into the river got punished by the enemy. This allowed Jiejie to successfully gank the mid and bot lanes to enable his team to snowball. Meanwhile, Flandre successfully held his top lane against Breathe. Jiejie’s performance earned him the MVP title of the first game, producing a perfect KDA and an 86.7-percent kill participation rate.

EDG avoided going for risky invades or skirmishes in the enemy jungle. Instead, they focused on punishing overextended enemies.

Although they executed solid rotations through the early and mid stages of the series, EDG made some mistakes due to miscommunication between their tanks in teamfights. This gave WE a glimpse of hope to turn things around, but it wasn’t nearly enough once they fell behind.

EDG will have to win their next and final matchup against Rare Atom to earn the best record possible for the spring playoff seeding. That showdown will take place on Sunday, March 28 at 7am CT.

Team WE, on the other hand, will end the regular split with a tough matchup by facing off against Top Esports on Saturday, March 27 at 7am CT.

