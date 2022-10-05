A key Team BDS player has been ‘allowed’ to explore options ahead of 2023 LEC season

The org could be looking to rebuild the League of Legends roster.

Team BDS could be looking to reconstruct its LEC roster ahead of the next season, with one of the team’s most crucial players being granted permission to look for new opportunities ahead of 2023.

Jakub “Cinkrof” Rokicki said on Twitter that he has been allowed to explore options for next year, despite still being contracted to BDS.

I'm still contracted to @TeamBDS but they have allowed me to explore my options for 2023.



✉️Contact me through DM or [email protected]



Retweets and likes are appreciated ! 💙 — Cinkrof (@Cinkroflol) October 5, 2022

This was BDS’ debut year in the LEC after the org entered the franchised competition by acquiring Schalke 04’s slot. But BDS failed to make a name for itself thanks to placing ninth in the Spring Split and 10th in the Summer Split, barely winning any games throughout the season.

Despite being one of the worst squads in the region, Cinkrof was an outlier in the team. He had the second-most first bloods in the jungle position in the Spring Split and the third-most in the Summer Split, according to stats site Oracle’s Elixir. He also had the third-highest percentage of his team’s kill share among junglers in the Spring Split with 22.4 percent.

The Polish jungler has been an active player since 2016, playing for multiple teams throughout his career. He was a part of Karmine Corp’s 2021 roster, which won both editions of European Masters that year.