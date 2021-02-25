DWG KIA sweep Liiv SANDBOX, extend win streak to 8 in 2021 LCK Spring Split

DWG KIA swept Liiv SANDBOX today during the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split.

All odds were against SANDBOX in this match, who are currently sitting on the opposite side of the standings compared to DK who are now on a 8-game winning streak. While they did show some signs of life, DK quickly put a stop to that with their impressive mechanics and macro plays. Ghost was the player of today’s series, picking up a MVP vote and a pentakill.

In the first game of this League of Legends series, SANDBOX managed to acquire early leads after a couple of aggressive plays. The center piece of their dominance was Summit, who was shut down in the later stages of the game as DK’s composition scaled better. After a late-game teamfight win, DK turned the game around and closed out the first game of the series.

Following Summit’s dominance in the first game, DK banned a lot of top laners going into the second game to put a stop to his potential. With Summit on a tank Gragas, DK took over the rest of the map and built a drake lead. After securing the Cloud Dragon Soul, they fought SANDBOX head-on with Ghost picking up a pentakill, before finishing the game.

Following this victory, DK(10-1) remain in first place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Their only loss was to Fredit BRION during the second week of the split. The next match up against T1 will put DK to a test on Saturday, Feb. 27.

