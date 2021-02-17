DWG KIA reverse sweep KT Rolster, extend win streak to 6 games in 2021 LCK Spring Split

DWG KIA took down KT Rolster 2-1 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split off the back of amazing performances by ShowMaker and Canyon.

Going into this League match, all odds were against KT Rolster, who have shown huge signs of weaknesses during their previous series. On the other hand, DK has been having one of the most dominant split runs in LCK. However, this false sense of security almost helped KT deliver DK’s second loss of the split.

The stars of the today’s series were ShowMaker and Canyon in the second and third games. ShowMaker backdoored KT while his teammates were dying near the dragon, equalizing the series with a ludicrous Syndra performance. Canyon was the decisive factor in the third game, helping his team secure early leads all across the map with his aggressive Nidalee playstyle.

DK collapse BIG onto KT and the fight gives them the game 3 win! #LCK pic.twitter.com/EZnpY54H4y — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) February 17, 2021

KT came into this series well prepared, out drafting DK in the first game and overall playing the map better. KT capitalized on every small mistake done by the world champions, before slowly forcing DK to retreat into their base and wait out their demise. After multiple successful Baron plays, KT secured the first game of the series in convincing fashion.

Going into the second game, DK adjusted their draft and had a much better early game. They were decisive with their moves, securing all neutral objectives as a unit, before grouping up for teamfights in the mid-game. KT tried to put a stop to DK’s clean and calculated gameplay and were almost able to sweep the world champions, but a hero backdoor play by ShowMaker equalized the series.

ShowMaker: "aight I'mma head to the base"



He breaks the Nexus alone to take game 2! #LCK pic.twitter.com/CmNj4APBqm — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) February 17, 2021

The third game was much more one-sided with DK popping off from the get-go. Their early aggression was rewarded a nice gold lead, which they were able to maintain throughout the course of the game. After a couple of teamfight wins, they completed the reverse sweep against KT.

Following this victory, DK (8-1) maintain their spot in first place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. While this series showed that DK is beatable, only one team has managed to achieve that this split — Fredit BRION.

DK will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a matchup against a strong Hanwha Life Esports, led by Chovy and Deft. Tune in at 5am CT to see the matchup between these behemoths of the LCK.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.