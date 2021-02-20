DWG KIA reverse sweep Hanwha Life Esports, extend win streak to 7 games in 2021 LCK Spring Split

DWG KIA reverse swept Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split in one of the best series this split.

The series featured high-level plays from both teams and was one of that most anticipated matches of this week. While HLE led by Chovy in the mid lane has been making furors recently in the LCK, DK had a huge showing throughout this split, showing no remorse against their enemies. While they are currently on a seven-game winning streak, they’ve shown signs of weaknesses in the last two series, which could be exploited by other teams.

The MVP votes were picked up by Canyon and Ghost. Both players were the main driving force in DK’s wins against HLE. Canyon used Graves to exploit the weak early game composition from his opponents, finishing the game with a 7/1/5 scoreline. Ghost used a fasting Senna in the second game to great success, securing more than 140 souls for his passive and dealing the most damage in the match.

DK take out all of HLE and push to finish this series 2-1! #LCK pic.twitter.com/TVMqsZBzaS — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) February 20, 2021

This hyped up League of Legends series began with an explosive first game where both teams traded blow for blow since the get-go. While HLE picked up early gold leads and dragons, DK maintained a solid presence even while behind. They were always contesting objectives and giving HLE a hard time in finishing the game. In the end, DK fell after HLE picked up the Cloud Dragon Soul and used it to run their opponents down with the additional movement speed.

In the second game, there was a huge Canyon difference between the junglers with DK having the advantage of having Graves in their composition. After a couple of great early game plays, DK snowballed out of control and equalized the series after the first game loss.

The third game was the closest with both teams being even in gold for most of the game. HLE got an early lead and maintained it for a long period of time until DK’s composition came online in the mid-game. Once Ghost’s Senna got enough stacks, he became a menace to deal with and carried teamfight after teamfight for his team. After an Elder dragon teamfight win, DK completed the reverse sweep.

DK (9-1) remain in sole position of first place 2021 LCK Spring Split after this win. They will be back next week with two matches against Liiv SANDBOX and T1. Both teams looked lackluster this split and shouldn’t prove to be a challenge for DK.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.