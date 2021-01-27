DWG KIA reverse sweep Gen.G in third week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

DWG KIA reverse swept Gen.G in one of the best matches of the 2021 LCK Spring Split. DK surprised everyone with a tactic to control the Udyr pick, which has been running wild for the past couple of weeks in the LCK.

The first MVP vote went to Khan for his Gnar, winning his lane and providing valuable crowd-control in teamfights. He was the pillar of DK’s composition and his engages allowed his team to get easy kills on the opponents.

The second MVP went to Canyon for his wonderful display of skill on Udyr. After shutting down Gen.G’s Udyr in the second game, he picked it himself to show how everyone how powerful this pick is in the proper hands. He finished the game with a KDA of 1/1/11 and 80 percent kill participation.

The match-up between these two teams was hyped up since both have been showing great individual performances and good teamfighting skills over the past couple of matches. Gen.G took the lead in the series with a 52-min win in the first game. Even though the gold lead built was no more than four thousand gold, Gen.G had the edge in teamfights with their composition. On the back off Rakan’s engages, Gen.G were able to clean up DK in a crucial teamfight in the later stages of the game, before pushing to finish the game.

After the first game loss, DK changed their draft completely except the Gnar in the top lane. This time however they banned out the Quinn, which proved to be a huge problem in the first game. With Khan unchained on Gnar, he used the champion to dominate his opponent, before using his Teleport to roam around the map and build a huge lead for DK from the early-game. With all lanes ahead, DK extended their lead and equalized the series of a Baron play.

In the third game Gen.G banned out Khan’s Gnar, but it didn’t help them out. Canyon on Udyr decided to control the pace of the game, constantly ganking Gen.G members and using his lead to secure neutral objectives. After taking down the inhibitor at 19-minutes, DK used their gold lead to build an item advantage and complete the reverse sweep.

Following this win DK (4-1) have climbed to second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Their next matchup is Hanwha Life Esports, a team lead by Chovy and Deft which are currently leading the standings. Tune in on Friday, Jan. 29 5am CT to see if ShowMaker can pop off against Chovy and lead his team to victory.

