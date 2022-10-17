DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus last week.

The organization updated its fans about the situation on its Discord channel, as translated by League of Legends expert Rita. “Canyon and Daeaokdam get recovery and the whole team is tested negative,” the translation reads.

While it’s said that the whole team have tested negative at Worlds 2022, there is no direct mention of substitute Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon and coach Park “Bubbling” Jun-hyeong, who also tested positive on Friday, Oct. 14.

Multiple teams reported COVID-19 infections last week, leading to players competing remotely for the second round robin of the group stage.

DWG KIA played remotely for the second week of Group B, but competing online didn’t stop them from rolling over G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses and qualifying for the knockout stage. They also won their second game against JD Gaming but ended the group in second place after losing in a tiebreaker.

In the quarterfinals of Worlds 2022, DWG KIA’s opponents will be Gen.G. If they manage to defeat their LCK rivals, they will face either DRX or EDward Gaming in the semifinals, who were slotted into the second matchup in this half of the bracket.

Worlds 2022 is set to resume on Thursday, Oct. 20.