DWG KIA bounce back in second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split, defeat Afreeca Freecs

DWG KIA beat Afreeca Freecs in a clean 2-0 series today in the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split. The team looked much better following the loss to Fredit BRION earlier this week.

The first game MVP vote went to ShowMaker for his impressive display of mechanics on Syndra. He set up a lot of kills from the backline and kept moving swiftly in teamfights, finishing the game deathless with a 5/0/3 score.

The second game MVP went to Khan for his ability to stay focused in a losing game and providing a good frontline for his team. His split push kept DK in the game and allowed them to pick up the second game win while being behind a lot of kills.

[2021 LCK SPRING 2:0 VICTORY]



담담하게 침착하게, 이번 경기 승리 가져오는데에 성공하였습니다.

앞으로도 저희만의 색깔을 계속 찾아갈 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다.

팬분들의 응원에 감사드립니다!#DareToBeLegends #DKWIN pic.twitter.com/Wmzuz01UU0 — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) January 23, 2021

The first game of this League of Legends series began with both teams passively farming for 10 minutes. Once junglers got their first item, they started looking for gank opportunities out of which DK’s Canyon came out ahead. His Galeforce Graves opened up a lot of plays on the map due to the huge burst damage he did with it. AFS started playing more defensive and warded the map, stopping Canyon’s domination.

While both teams were ahead on kills, DK had a better map control and picked up more towers and more creep experience and gold, building up a gold lead of more than seven thousand gold at 34-minutes. With that lead, they acquired an additional item and the Baron, before finishing the first game.

"Raid Boss" ShowMaker blasts through the AF squad and DK take the first game! #LCK pic.twitter.com/tt1dhmOULf — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 23, 2021

The second game draft looked much better for AFS, picking up Samira and Alistar in the bottom lane. DK picked up Kai’Sa and Rell as a response to the strong bottom lane from their opponents. Dread’s Lee Sin managed to snowball his bottom lane and the game looked won for AFS.

DK quickly adjusted their plan, grouping up and picking up towers left and right, which helped them build a gold lead after falling behind early on. After killing Khan, AFS tried to go for the Baron to equalize the gold, but DK wiped them in a four-versus-fight teamfight, finishing the game and the series.

TY for leash! 🙂



DK take over the Baron and push to finish the series, 2-0! #LCK pic.twitter.com/TnWKN0lvJC — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 23, 2021

DK(3-1) have climbed to second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Their next match-ups are Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. Both teams looked great so far and might put up DK to a challenge. Tune in next week to see who will emerge victorious in these matches.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.