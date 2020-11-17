DRX’s Pyosik on his teammates: “They did say that they’re coming back, but the vibe was like they weren’t ever coming back”

DragonX parted ways with Doran, Chovy, Deft, and Keria on Nov. 16 following the team’s exit from Worlds 2020.

Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, the last remaining player of the LCK’s DragonX, poured his heart out in a recent livestream, recollecting Doran, Chovy, Deft, and Keria’s departure from the team.

“At the very end, they all said they’re leaving,” Pyosik said according to a translation by Korizon journalist Ashley Kang. “They started packing, so I asked them are you coming back? They did say that they’re coming back, but the vibe was like they weren’t ever coming back.”

DRX, despite an encouraging performance in the 2020 LCK Summer Split, fell short at the League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai, losing 3-0 to DAMWON Gaming in the quarterfinals.

Rookie Pyosik had moments of brilliance throughout the tournament, going toe-to-toe with the LPL’s Top Esports in the group stage, but DRX was inevitably outmatched by DAMWON on almost every front.

DRX parted ways with top laner Doran, mid laner Chovy, ADC Deft, and support Keria on Nov. 16 following the team’s exit from Worlds 2020.

“In their rooms, they were packing everything into boxes,” Pyosik said on his stream. “So I turned the lights off, flipped the boxes upside down, I threw their clothes onto the bed.”

“I said, “Don’t go, stay one more day. Please.” I was half-joking but half-serious. I thought, if I didn’t do that, everything would get too sad. I only have memories of being at the receiving end when it came to them.”

With the 2021 LCK season fast approaching, DRX will almost certainly build its roster around 20-year-old jungler Pyosik, taking a new direction for the new year.

Where Pyosik’s former teammates will go next remains to be seen.