DragonX promotes two trainee players to its main roster

DragonX trainee support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok and jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon have been promoted to the team’s main roster for the 2020 League of Legends season, the organization announced today.

Keria and Pyosik have little experience in competitive play, but they are both known for their prowess in Korean solo queue. Keria has been a long-time duo partner of veteran ADC Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and has achieved rank one on multiple occasions, displaying a hyper-aggressive playstyle. Pyosik, on the other hand, has seen praise for his unconventional champion pool, showcasing expert skill on Kindred, Nidalee, and Lee Sin.

The amateur duo will join Deft in the bot lane to make up the roster. Rumors also suggest former Griffin mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon will be joining the team, as well as top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, and coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho. The rumors, however, have yet to be confirmed.

If the full rumored roster turns out to be true, though, DragonX looks like a promising squad going into the 2020 season. Keria and Pyosik may not have the luxury of experience, but combined with Deft, and the Griffin solo laners, they should be set.

Deft is possibly one of the best ADCs in Korea, and Chovy and Doran are each exceptional additions to the team. Their mechanical skill and their veteran background should couple nicely with the eager aggression of the newly promoted rookies.