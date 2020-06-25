DragonX pick up hard-fought series win over Sandbox Gaming

DragonX took down Sandbox Gaming in a two-hour series earlier today. But they also showed some clear weaknesses that could be exploited by other League of Legends teams in the future.

Top laner Doran and ADC Deft received the Player of the Game awards for their outstanding performances on Kennen and Varus, respectively. Varus was surprisingly left open by SB in game one despite its almost permaban status over the past couple of weeks in the LCK and LPL.

[2020 LCK Summer R1 – DRX vs SANDBOX Gaming]



A close match but we continue the win streak💪Please keep supporting us for the upcoming matches!



긴박한 게임이였지만 승리하였습니다💪다음 경기도 아낌없는 응원 부탁드립니다!#DRX #GoDRX #EnjoyChallenge pic.twitter.com/72z6ym8EsG — DRX (@DRXGlobal) June 25, 2020

The first game was the Deft show. Leaving Varus open probably felt like a huge mistake for SB once he got going, considering how strong and oppressive the champion is with the cheap lethality build.

The solo lanes of SB maintained their posture, but due to how fed Varus was, they couldn’t do anything. In the end, they kept losing teamfights one after another until their Nexus blew up.

The second game was a complete turnaround from SB, though. They had a superior draft, played better individually, and their communication seemed clean. This allowed them to secure good vision around the map and make aggressive plays.

The game culminated with SB waiting for their mid laner to kill the opposing Twisted Fate. But toward the end, their minions destroyed DRX’s Nexus before this was possible.

The third game was even for the most part, with SB acquiring small early leads. But something must’ve happened in between the second and third games since they reverted to their previous game one form. Their movement was chaotic and they were overall split around the map.

DRX capitalized on this and secured two Baron buffs. SB tried to contest the second one but were obliterated in the process due to Doran’s swift flash ultimate engage on Kennen.

Although DRX managed to win this series, their wins looked sloppy. Their drafting phase was inferior and their individual gameplay was poor in the second game. If they want to have a shot against other top-tier teams, they need to improve in these areas.

DRX will face Afreeca Freecs on Sunday, June 28. If they pick up a win against AFS, they’ll finish this week atop the LCK Summer Split standings. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LCK channel to see DRX take on AFS on June 28 at 3am CT.