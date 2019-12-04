Dignitas reportedly signs Grig, Aphromoo, and Froggen to its 2020 LCS roster

After a relatively odd offseason, Dignitas is reportedly signing former 100 Thieves support Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, mid laner Henrik “Froggen” Hansen and jungler Jonathan “Grig” Armao to fill in the team’s roster for 2020, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Six days ago, the team confirmed the acquisition of former TSM Academy AD carry Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen—the 20-year old is a rookie bottom laner who will be making his LCS debut with Dignitas next year. If these reports are true, the rest of the team will be made up of several LCS veterans who were replaced on their respective teams.

Aphromoo was replaced by 24-year old William “Stunt” Chen, after 100 Thieves’ horrible performances during both the 2019 Spring and Summer Splits. Meanwhile, Grig hasn’t played in the LCS since June 2019 with TSM, and Froggen was replaced with Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer on the Golden Guardians.

Beforehand, Dignitas actually made several roster moves that left some League fans and analysts scratching their heads. One of the biggest decisions the management made was giving Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon a reported $2.3 million contract over two years.

Many people agreed that this was a huge overpay for a player who has been a coinflip player for the past two years. They also traded talented support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme, sold contract rights for AD carry Cody Sun, and didn’t pick up the team option of mid laner Tanner Damonte, which were unpopular decisions in the NA League community as well.