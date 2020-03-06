Dignitas promotes Akaadian to LCS roster, benches Grig

After starting the LCS Spring Split with a 5-7 record, Dignitas has benched jungler Grig, promoting Akaadian to the LCS roster in his place, the organization announced today.

Grig will play with the Dignitas Academy team this week, while Akkadian will join Huni, Froggen, Johnsun, and Aphromoo in the team’s matches against 100 Thieves and Golden Guardians.

To get back to form & our early season successes, we've promoted @Akaadian to the LCS team for this weekend. @Grig_lol will play with the Academy team. pic.twitter.com/X6bF4exNiJ — DIG (@dignitas) March 5, 2020

Before signing with Dignitas in December, Akaadian played the previous year with TSM. He and Grig traded starts on TSM’s LCS roster during the 2019 season.

Dignitas started the split with three consecutive wins, but they fizzled out since defeating defending champions Team Liquid in week two. After that win, Dignitas lost five consecutive matches before notching their fourth win of the split.

Luckily, of the six matches remaining for Dignitas, no opponent currently has a winning record. DIG’s opponents this week, 100 Thieves and Golden Guardians, both have the same record as Dignitas.