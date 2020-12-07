Dignitas promotes ADC Neo to starting LCS roster for 2021 season

The player went by the name Asta before.

Dignitas is calling Academy ADC Toàn “Neo” Trần up to the big leagues. The young marksman will play for Dignitas’ main LCS roster in 2021 after the org’s former ADC Johnsun left the team for FlyQuest last month.

Neo isn’t new to the professional League of Legends scene, however. He previously played under the name Asta for OpTic Gaming and Immortals in 2019. While his teams didn’t achieve much during his short stints with them, Neo did show some promise during his debut in the LCS.

He made his mark in Dignitas Academy and now it's time for this young talent to step into the big leagues.



Welcome @ukpneo as our starting ADC for the #LCS 2021 season! pic.twitter.com/ffB4JZodlh — Dignitas (@dignitas) December 7, 2020

Dignitas had a disappointing 2020 season, coming in seventh in the Spring Split and eighth in the Summer Split. After their performance, the team parted ways with most of its players. Dignitas started to rebuild around jungler Dardoch and support Aphromoo, two League veterans who could be the backbone of the org’s new chapter next season.

Neo could be a great addition to this roster. His individual performance should benefit from the veteran experience and shotcalling of his support and jungler.

Dignitas’ roster for next season will be rounded out top laner FakeGod and mid laner Soligo.

