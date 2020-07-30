Denyk to start at support for Misfits this weekend

Former Misfits substitute support player Denyk is coming off the bench to play against SK Gaming and Excel Esports this weekend in the 2020 LEC Summer Split, the organization announced today.

Denyk will replace Doss in Misfits’ starting lineup following poor performances from the League of Legends team in the Summer Split. They’re tied with Vitality in eighth place with a 5-8 record.

Denyk was a part of Misfits’ roster during the 2020 LEC Spring Split. The team came in fifth place, just above the new and improved Rogue. Although Misfits managed to secure a playoff spot, they lost to Rogue in a best-of-three series.

This showing in the spring playoffs prompted Misfits to initially swap Denyk for Doss in the starting lineup. But the team has failed to make significant strides this split, with Doss underperforming individually.

Among the starting support players in the LEC this split, Doss had the lowest average kills in the league at 0.2 alongside Excel player Tore, according to League of Graphs. But Doss had the second-highest amount of deaths at 3.2, only beaten by Fnatic player Hylissang with 4.5, according to League of Graphs.

To have a chance to make the playoffs, Misfits need to finish in the top six in the regular season. Denyk and Misfits will likely have a tough task ahead of them for the final weeks of play since G2 Esports will be fighting for a spot alongside Excel, Origen, and Vitality.

Misfits are set to face SK Gaming tomorrow and Excel on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 12pm CT and 11am CT, respectively.

