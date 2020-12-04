DAMWON signs coach PoohManDu, promotes Ares

PoohManDu and kkOma are back together again.

DAMWON Gaming, the winners of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, welcomed coaches Lee “PoohManDu” Jeong-hyeon and Kim “Ares” Min-kwon to the team’s main roster today.

“Please welcome our new coaching staff for the next season,” DAMWON said.

PooManDu, formerly of Vici Gaming and SK Telecom T1, will reunite with head coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun, who signed with DAMWON on Nov. 13. The pair will join Ares, formerly of DAMWON Academy, to take the helm ahead of the 2021 LCK season.

DAMWON, despite a dominant performance at Worlds, decided to take a new direction going into next year, parting ways with head coach Lee “Zefa” Jae-min and assistant coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in on Nov. 12.

The team also let go of star top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon on Nov. 19, who was reportedly the “biggest fish in the LCK market.”

DAMWON, though, swiftly found a replacement, signing Kim “Khan” Dong-ha, formerly of FunPlus Phoenix and T1, and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon, formerly of Awesome Spear.

It remains to be seen how DAMWON will perform next season, but with kkOma and PoohManDu’s knowledge and experience at the highest level of competition, the team should be in safe hands.