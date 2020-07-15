Damwon Gaming crush Team Dynamics in LCK Summer Split

Damwon are finally looking like the dominant LCK team many fans thought they should be.

Damwon Gaming moved into second place in the 2020 LCK Summer Split standings today after easily dismantling an underwhelming Team Dynamics.

DWG’s Beryl and Canyon were particularly crucial in their team’s victory, earning a player of the game title each to add to their already impressive number of MVP points this season. Both League of Legends players are in the top three of the MVP standings for the split.

Coming into this series, DWG were heavily favored to take the match. But the first game was unexpectedly drawn out. It came down to some late-game teamfight dominance from DWG’s star players, like Canyon and Nuguri, to help pull them out of the stagnate muck that was the early game.

[2020 LCK SUMMER 1ROUND DWG vs DYN]

1세트 POG #Canyon

그곳이 어디든 난전이 일어나면 캐니언 등장!

신세대 리신의 강자는 바로 김.건.부.#POG #DWGWIN

The second game was much different. DWG were clearly upset at the slogfest that they had just participated in and were adamant about ending this game much earlier.

The bottom laners for DWG built an advantage for the team this time. Beryl used a Wukong support pick to push his team’s aggressive tempo, finding two early kills and two assists in the opening few minutes of the game.

After securing the first tower off of the pressure created from those two kills, both Beryl and Canyon were afforded more room to roam and push for neutral adjectives elsewhere on the map. And Dynamics were never able to recover from this snowball. Their one sole bright spot was Rich, who secured a double kill in this match despite being in a heavily disadvantageous position.

DWG ended the game in 25 minutes. It was such a dominant performance that they even played with their food a little toward the end of the game. This likely could’ve been a sub-20 minute game.

The player of the second match was Beryl. He used to solely be a utility support player but has recently revitalized his career by playing unconventional picks like Wukong and Pantheon. This shift in style has also radically reformed Damwon as a team. With this new ethos, they finally look to be among the most dominant teams in the Korean region.

Damwon’s next match will be against Afreeca Freecs on Friday, July 17 at 7am CT.