Damwon Gaming climb to first place in LCK after dominant win over Afreeca Freecs

Damwon Gaming proved once again that they’re a force to be reckoned with in the LCK following a strong victory today against Afreeca Freecs.

DWG swept AFS in two fast games, one in under 30 minutes and the other in under 25 minutes. They’re now tied with Kingzone DragonX for first place in the 2020 LCK Summer Split standings at 6-1.

DWG’s jungler Canyon was crucial in their wins today. He earned both Player of the Game awards thanks to two dominant performances on Lee Sin and Nidalee.

The first game was an absolute bloodbath. Canyon made some aggressive plays with his signature Lee Sin pick, constantly invading AFS and ganking all lanes. It felt like Canyon turned into the Flash since he was so fast and reactive that no one could see where he was.

His plays helped DWG build a huge early gold lead, which snowballed into neutral objectives such as Rift Heralds and dragons. With plenty of kills and objectives under their belt, DWG crushed their opposition and closed out the first game in 29 minutes.

AFS’ second game draft was much more passive. They tried to scale into the later stages of the game with safe picks. DWG didn’t let that happen, though.

Canyon once again played like a beast and invaded the enemy jungler. He did eight times as much damage as his opponent in the jungle, showing just how dominant he can be on Nidalee. DWG won the second game in 22 minutes.

DWG will face DragonX on Saturday, July 11 at 3am CT. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the LCK Summer Split standings. You can tune in to the match on the official Riot Games LCK channel.