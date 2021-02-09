Crownshot joins Vitality as team’s new starting ADC

After spending the beginning of 2021 out of the competitive League of Legends scene, former SK Gaming AD carry Crownshot has finally found a new team to call home with Team Vitality. He’s set to be Vitality’s new starting ADC for the 2021 LEC Spring Split.

At the end of the 2020 Summer Split, the 22-year-old was allowed to look for new opportunities after his stint with SK ended. But Crownshot eventually announced that he wasn’t able to find a new organization in the LEC or LCS during the free agency period.

We are adding @CrownshotLoL to our LEC team, effective immediately. 🤩



We felt a strong voice was needed to lead our team on the Rift and found in Crownshot a good match. He will start in the AD carry position on Friday. #VITWIN pic.twitter.com/sT9szosVZ4 — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) February 9, 2021

Last month, however, popular Korean esports organization Gen.G revealed that it had signed multiple well-known former pros and media influencers to its content creation team. The new signings included Crownshot, former Fnatic mid laner Nemesis, former Samsung Galaxy top laner CuVee, and veteran Overwatch League support Ryujehong.

Meanwhile, Vitality have been struggling throughout the first few weeks of the 2021 LEC Spring Split. They’re tied at the bottom of the regular season standings with Astralis at 1-6 and their only win came in week one against Misfits.

Through those seven games, the team has been underperforming across most of their roles. Vitality’s previous ADC, Comp, has the least amount of kills in his role, a 1.8 KDA, and the second-highest team death share of all LEC ADCs, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The team did say that the coaching staff has “no doubt about [Comp’s] potential and he will keep training hard to make things work.” If the 19-year-old is able to impress the organization away from the LEC, we could see some roster shifts later in the year if things don’t improve over the next few weeks.

You can watch Crownshot in action with his new team when the LEC returns on Friday, Feb. 12.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.