Coach Reapered says TSM lost to Immortals because “they are not willing to take any risks”

TSM fans have already shifted into recovery mode after the League of Legends team’s lackluster 0-2 start to the 2020 LCS Spring Split. Both games that TSM played last weekend were tough to watch, especially their match against Immortals, where Cloud9 coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu said they lost due to their unwillingness to fight.

“Everyone [was] talking about one specific player or draft,” Reapered said in his newest vlog. “My reason about why TSM lost the game was [that] they are not willing to fight. They are not willing to take any risks. That was the problem.”

Afterward, Reapered went around and asked his players which team had the better draft. The entire roster responded by saying that TSM had the better team composition. Former TSM AD carry Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen explained that the team had three winning lanes, good damage spread, and had Tahm Kench—most of the players agreed that he’s a strong support champion in the meta.

Reapered also went over specific plays across the match that could have been beneficial for TSM if they were a bit more aggressive. He ended the review by saying that they should eventually figure things out since they have smart coaches and good players.

Ultimately, though, TSM’s loss against Immortals was just one game in the first week of the season. TSM has a handful of new players who are learning how to play with each other and it’ll take some time for them to adjust to individual playstyles.

The only problem is that fans and analysts have heard these issues crop up before with this team. TSM has always had a reactive style of play and hasn’t been proactive throughout the past few years.

Next weekend, TSM will have to come out swinging against Evil Geniuses and CLG.