Coach Comet joins T1’s League of Legends team

Former SANDBOX Gaming coach Lim “Comet” Hye-sung has joined T1, finalizing the team’s League of Legends roster for the 2020 season, the organization announced today.

Comet, who saw varying results with Sandbox, Afreeca Freecs, Jin Air Green Wings, and the LPL’s Suning, will coach alongside former DAMWON Gaming’s Kim Jeong Soo. The formidable duo will look to repeat Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun’s past successes, and once again, compete for League world dominance.

The organization revealed yesterday that it’ll be running a nine-man roster for the 2020 season. Legendary mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok will be at the center of the team, with newly-acquired top laner Kim “Roach” Kang-hui and jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan joining him in the starting lineup.

Rookies Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, Choi “Ellim” Ellim, Lee “Gumayushi” Min-hyung, and Choi “Kuri” Won-yeong will also be a part of the team, taking on substitute positions.

These changes to the lineup come after T1 failed to advance to the finals of Worlds, losing to Europe’s G2 Esports in the semifinals. Since then, top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha and jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min entered free agency, with the latter joining the LCK’s Gen.G shortly after.