Cloud9’s Zven only died 25 times throughout the 2020 LCS Spring regular season and playoffs

If you like reading about career comebacks, you’ll love the story of Cloud9’s star AD carry, Zven.

He had one of the best seasons of his career this past spring. Zven, alongside all of his teammates, was selected to the All-Pro first team for the 2020 LCS Spring Split. He also only died 25 times during both the 2020 LCS Spring regular season and the playoffs, helping C9 capture its first LCS title in six years.

C9’s massive success this split ran parallel with Zven’s bounce-back season, especially after the disappointing two-year run he had with TSM. He was supposed to take a big leap alongside Bjergsen and Mithy, but instead, they all failed to make the jump.

About time..🏆 — Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen (@Zven) April 19, 2020

During the 2019 LCS Summer Split, for example, Zven had 39 deaths—the most of any North American ADC at the time. That season, TSM also dropped out of the playoffs in the first round after losing to Clutch Gaming in four games.

This season, however, Zven was a machine set on becoming the first player to win both an LEC and LCS championship. That was always the goal for the 22-year-old veteran and his determination especially showed during the first few weeks of the season. He hit the 72 KDA mark by week three, with 25 kills, 47 deaths, and only one death to his name.

Heading into the postseason, Zven locked in even further to help C9 win its first LCS championship since 2014. He led all playoff participants with 50 kills and 63 assists in 10 games, while only dying nine times. He was always smart about his positioning during his games and never played without his teammates backing him up.

With the LCS championship now in tow, Zven and the rest of C9 look ahead toward the future. North America wasn’t much of a challenge, but the international scene is a much different beast. Can they keep up their stellar play heading into MSI and the 2020 Summer Split?

The 2020 LCS Summer Split is set to begin on May 16.

