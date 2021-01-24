Cloud9 win in wild fashion over TSM, move on to LCS Lock In semifinal

The first day of the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament has come to a close. To cap off the day’s matches, Cloud9 took down TSM 2-1 in a wild best-of-three series.

Prior to the series, Cloud9 appeared to play the role of the favorites considering the team emerged from the group stage of the Lock In tournament sporting a higher seed than TSM. But very quickly, the narrative shifted. TSM, led by strong performances out of Huni and Spica on the top side of the map, closed out a 35-minute victory.

Although TSM convincingly won the first game of the series, Cloud9 came roaring back with a dominant stomp of their own. The team tied the series up at a score of one game apiece after Zven took matters into his own hands, finishing 10/0/3 on Kai’Sa in game two.

The third game of the set was more of a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, but after a methodical, relatively low-scoring early game, Cloud9 pulled away in the later stages of the contest. They secured several objectives and teamfight victories in the mid-game, and eventually, secured the series as a result.

With this win, Cloud9 have advanced to the semifinals of the LCS Lock In tournament, where 100 Thieves will be waiting on the horizon. That match is scheduled for Jan. 29.

As for TSM, a tumultuous first glance at competitive play for the team in 2021 left the squad sitting with a final record of 3-4 to close out their run at the Lock In tournament. Luckily for fans, the team will have two weeks to regroup and rejuvenate before the LCS season officially kicks off on Feb. 5.

