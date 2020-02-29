Cloud9 clinch Spring Split playoff spot with methodical win over second-place FlyQuest

FlyQuest were one of a handful of teams that looked like they had a shot of taking down Cloud9, but they too were outclassed by the best team in the league today. With their victory, C9 have clinched a playoff spot with seven games to go in the 2020 League of Legends Spring Split.

Mathematically, the gap between first and second is now four games. But in every other respect, C9 have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack in the LCS to a near unassailable degree. Through 11 games, they have neither lost a Baron, nor been behind in gold at the 20-minute mark, nor have they been beaten to three towers in any game. They play methodical, clean League week in and week out, winning every lane and controlling objectives with ruthless efficiency.

Lucas “Santorin” Larsen played well early on in the jungle on Lee Sin for FlyQuest, but C9 took the first Herald as usual and were eventually able to break through the outer mid lane turret despite solid resistance from FlyQuest.

At 15 minutes, despite being even on kills and still very much in the game, FlyQuest were down about 2,000 gold, which, terrifyingly enough, is a relatively small deficit for teams against C9 this split.

C9 mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer on Zoe and Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen on Ezreal were the two pillars on which C9’s mobile, poke-heavy composition stood. In their mechanically-gifted hands, two of the slipperiest carries in the game were able to dump out constant damage from the backline, successfully evading any attempts on their lives by FlyQuest’s Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun on Blitzcrank.

FlyQuest and C9 will both face Dignitas in their second matches of the week at 3pm CT on Sunday and 8:30pm on Monday Night League, respectively.