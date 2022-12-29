Chovy points out four strongest teams in LCK next year

All LCK teams’ rosters for the 2023 seasons have been revealed, and Gen.G’s Chovy pointed out the strongest contenders in the upcoming year.

The mid laner named four squads that “look strong” in an interview with Inven Global. He underlined that the next year would be “one of the fiercest seasons for the players,” with T1, Hanwha Life, DWG KIA, and KT Rolster looking sharp.

Each of those teams acquired some new teams outside T1, who kept their whole roster. Although it should come as no big surprise, Faker and his crew reached the final of the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends World Championship in 2022, while also hoisting the trophy for the 2022 LCK Spring Split.

DWG KIA reached the semifinals of Worlds 2022 surprisingly, though, it didn’t stop them from revamping their lineup a bit. They signed 2022 world champion Deft, while also bringing in Canna as their top laner.

Hanwha Life also claimed the services of some world champions from this year by signing Kingen and Zeka, the top laner and mid laner from DRX’s 2022 roster, respectively. The roster will also be headlined by Viper, who came back from LPL after a season that wasn’t strewn with successes.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, were joined by some LCK veterans in the form of Lehends, Kiin, and Bdd.

As of now, it is not known when exactly the 2023 LCK Spring Split will begin. The previous one, however, started on Jan. 12, and a similar date should be expected in 2023.