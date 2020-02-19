CaptainFlowers won’t cast LCS this week, punished for oversleeping

LCS caster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines has been punished by Riot Games for missing “This or That,” a weekly League of Legends segment of LoL Esports on YouTube. The caster won’t be casting this week as a result.

“Today I streamed til way too early in the morning and didn’t wake up for my call time for This or That,” CaptainFlowers said on Twitter. “This week’s episode doesn’t include me (clearly) and I won’t be on the LCS this week as an additional consequence. I apologize to y’all I’ve disappointed. I should be better.”

CaptainFlowers had been streaming a few hours of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem and, ironically, League of Legends.

The caster encouraged fans to watch this week despite his absence because “it’s going to be a banger of a week” and said it was 100 percent his fault.

This isn’t the first time that an LCS caster got punished for oversleeping. Former LCS caster Aidan “Zirene” Moon was removed from the Worlds’ group stage in October 2018 due to oversleeping and missing his call time during play-ins.

The best matchup of LCS this week is Cloud9 vs. Immortals, the first and second-placed respectively. They will face each other on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3pm CT.