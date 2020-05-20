C9 vs. FlyQuest, TSM vs. Liquid headline opening weekend matchups for LCS Summer Split

If you’ve been itching for more LCS action, the wait is almost over. Riot Games has finally revealed the league’s opening weekend matchups, which will be starting up on Friday, June 12.

The LCS Academy Rush will be the first taste of North American League of Legends next month, with five games taking place on Thursday, June 11. The next day, the LCS will be hosting the debut of Friday Night League, which will replace the former Monday broadcast to appeal to non-NA viewership.

The first match of the season will take place between 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses. It’ll be followed up by a 2020 Spring Split Finals rematch between FlyQuest and Cloud9. Friday Night League will begin with pre-game coverage at 7:30pm CT.

The most-anticipated matchup of the weekend, however, will take place on Saturday, June 13. In the second match of the day, two powerhouses will clash when TSM face off against Team Liquid.

There’s a ton of recent history between these two organizations, especially with superstar Doublelift moving back to TSM in the offseason. The veteran AD carry parted ways with Liquid after the team suffered several setbacks that ended with them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

There hasn’t been much League to watch over the past month since the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational was canceled due to COVID-19. But next month should bring some excitement back.