BT Excel parts ways with Orome

The ERL division of Excel Esports, BT Excel, announced today that Andrei “Orome” Popa will depart from the team’s League of Legends roster. The Romanian top laner has not yet revealed his next destination, nor has BT Excel filled the position.

Orome began his professional League career in 2016, but he debuted in the LEC on Splyce in 2019. Following the team as it rebranded into MAD Lions, Orome played under the organization’s banner for four Splits and made a Worlds appearance in 2020.

Thank you for everything @OromeLoL, we're going to miss you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TkEIveVj6C — EXCEL (@EXCEL) November 21, 2021

Following his time with MAD Lions, Orome made a move to the ERL by playing for MAD Madrid and later finding a more permanent position in BT Excel. With Orome in the top lane, BTXL won its NLC Spring Split and finished second in the EU Masters Spring, falling only to Karmine Corp.

During the NLC Summer Split, both Mark “Markoon” van Woensel and Henk “Advienne” Reijenga were called up to the main LEC squad. The ERL team struggled following the sudden departure of its jungle and support duo and a disappointing Summer Playoffs prevented the team from making a second straight EU Masters appearance.

After offloading a majority of its roster to either the LEC team or to other ERL squads, BTXL now only has two active players on its roster. The team will now also have to find another to fill the top lane role after Orome’s departure. Although the 2021 BTXL team has all but dissolved, Orome helped in making the year one to remember for the British esports organization.

