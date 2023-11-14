Briar, K’Sante take major hits while Riven work gets underway in LoL devs’ Patch 13.23 plans

League of Legends Patch 13.23 is set to roll out on Nov. 21, featuring Janna, Vel’Koz, Trundle, and Riven buffs alongside K’Sante, Briar, Ziggs, Naafiri, and Jarvan IV nerfs.

With Patch 13.23—the second to last patch of season 13—almost here, many eagerly await news on much-needed champion buffs, highly desired nerfs, and long-awaited adjustments. Unfortunately, the Patch 13.23 preview posted by Matt “Phroxzo”‘ Leung-Harrison on Nov. 13 is minimal. But it might be more impactful than we think.

13.23 Preview!



Turret Gold: We’re making some changes to inner and inhibitor tower gold to give a higher share of the gold as local gold. Given snowballing is at one of the lowest levels right now, we think this will help put it in a more correct spot, while favoring roles like… pic.twitter.com/y4nTKhzqqL — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) November 14, 2023

In the patch preview, there will be four buffs to the following champions:

Janna: After her mini rework in the current patch, she’s fallen short and needs a buff. But the devs believe she’s on the right path.

After her mini rework in the current patch, she’s fallen short and needs a buff. But the devs believe she’s on the right path. Riven: She’s weak and has been for a while, so the devs are going to buff her in the upcoming patch. The devs revealed yesterday she was a legitimate problem but weren’t sure how they were going to tweak her. It seems they may have found a solution.

She’s weak and has been for a while, so the devs are going to buff her in the upcoming patch. The devs revealed yesterday she was a legitimate problem but weren’t sure how they were going to tweak her. It seems they may have found a solution. Vel’koz: He isn’t performing well in the mid lane or as a support so, hopefully, the buffs will target his utility in both roles.

He isn’t performing well in the mid lane or as a support so, hopefully, the buffs will target his utility in both roles. Trundle: In the current meta, Trundle is too weak and needs a buff to make him a viable tank threat in the top lane.

There will also be nerfs to the following five champions: Jarvan IV, Naafiri, Ziggs, Briar, and K’Sante. The Ziggs nerf is needed because his current win rate is 53.48 percent, according to the League stat tracker, U.GG, and the nerfs to Jarvan IV and Briar will help slow them down and, hopefully, stop them from being too strong from the get-go.

But the best part about this patch preview is that Phroxzon admitted K’Sante and Naafiri are too overpowered and need to be nerfed. After K’Sante’s rework in Patch 13.21, he’s become too powerful, and Naafiri has been a force to be reckoned with since she went live in Patch 13.14.

Patch 13.23 might not be the most extensive patch of the year, but it features changes that might have a serious impact on the Rift.