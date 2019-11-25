Bjergsen will miss All-Stars 2019

TSM’s star mid laner Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg revealed today that he won’t be attending the 2019 League of Legends All-Star Event next month.

Bjergsen said that since his team will be in Shanghai boot camping with his new roster, he won’t have any time to travel to Las Vegas for the competition. The perennial LCS champion did take the time to thank people for voting for him and supporting him even though his team struggled this past year.

Søren Bjerg on Twitter Sadly I wont be able to attend All-Stars this year because I’ll be in Shanghai boot camping with our new roster. I really do appreciate the votes and how loyal you all continue to be through good and bad times❤️ Hope everyone still enjoys the event!

TSM has locked down its entire roster for 2020, picking up big pieces like jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett, budding star AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup, and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. They’ll be hard at work, building new playstyles and strategies in a region they aren’t used to playing in.

Since Bjergsen won’t be competing at the All-Star Event, the person with the third-most votes will be heading to the competition in his place. Bae “Bang” Jun-sik will be representing NA with 9.1 percent of the fan vote—he was only one percent away from beating Bjergsen for the spot in the first place.

Bjergsen isn’t the only player who’s considered skipping the All-Star Event this year, though. Team Liquid’s superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng also said that he’ll possibly miss the event. If he does opt out of the event, former star Cloud9 AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi will be next on the list of players with 8.7 percent of the fan vote.