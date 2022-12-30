Best signings in League heading into 2023

Every offseason, esports organizations around the world rebuild their League of Legends divisions in order to improve their results or stay on top. This year was no different.

Many teams from the four major regions geared up by bringing in both veteran and up-and-coming players. The former group offers the necessary experience to survive the pressure in pivotal games throughout the season, while the latter is often the key to having strong firepower. Finding the perfect blend is a key part of any championship-winning team.

Still, with many organizations bringing in new players who are expected to take them to a new level, you can’t expect every team to rise to the top. Therefore, we picked a bunch of signings in the latest offseason in the professional League that should elevate their teams to new highs in 2023.

FlyQuest’s new, fierce roster

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Flickr

FlyQuest fully revamped its League roster ahead of the next season, and it created a perfect mixture of experience and young talent. Impact spearheads the former front: the top laner has been in the pro scene for more than a decade, winning the Summoner’s Cup and numerous domestic titles in the meantime.

He will be joined by Spica, VicLa, Prince, and Eyla, who have been making a name for themselves in the League’s ecosystem for a while, yet still have a lot to prove. With enough effort and hard work, they might just turn out to be the most explosive roster in North America: on paper, it has everything it needs to shake up the scene.

Team Liquid’s two massive signings

Team Liquid also went for an almost entirely new roster, though Pyosik, a 2022 world champion, and Summit, the 2023 LCS Spring Season MVP, who spent the latter half of the year in LPL, are the ones fans should be most excited about.

Liquid aim to improve upon their disappointing 2022 season, where they failed to hoist a domestic trophy and qualify for any of the international events. Under the leadership of these two, aided by CoreJJ and two incredible rookies, Yeon and Haeri, Liquid seems to have won the offseason. Whether that proves to be true, we’ll just have to wait and see for a few months.

Excel’s excellent additions

Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

Excel has been trying its best to become a trophy contender in the LEC. In 2022, the team set a new milestone for the organization by reaching Spring and Summer playoffs for the first time. Well, if there’s a time to finally realistically have that trophy within their grasp, it’s in 2023. Excel brought in Xerxe and Odoamne, who are no newcomers to the scene and should withstand all the pressure coming their way. Joined by another LEC veteran in the form of Patrik, young but already accomplished Targamas, and Europe’s most promising player, Vetheo, the team should be fighting for the top three in the LEC. With these signings, anything less would be a failure.

Hanwha Life’s star-heavy fresh squad

Hanwha Life’s new League division might be the biggest surprise of the offseason in the LCK since the org completed one of the fiercest squads in the region’s history on paper. With three World Championship winners in the form of Kingen, Zeka, and Viper, HLE has all the firepower it needs in crucial roles to return to the international scene. Moreover, Life and Clid, another two additions to the roster, are also familiar with high-pressure games. If this lineup fails to make the LCK playoffs, it might be one of the biggest flukes in League’s competitive history.

Deft and Canna joining DWG KIA

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games via Flickr

Nuguri and deokdam were arguably the weakest links of DWG KIA’s 2022 roster, who still managed to reach the semifinals of Worlds 2022 despite all the flaws. With the two underperforming regularly, there was a lot of room for improvement—and replacing the duo with Canna and 2022 world champion Deft is more than that.

While Canna should bring some stability to the top lane, the team could focus on other areas of the map, like bot lane, where they will have one of the most iconic and skillful AD carries, Deft. With one of the greatest mid-jungle duos in the form of ShowMaker and Canyon, DWG KIA completed a roster that will aim to repeat 2020’s successes.