As the first preview patch for Legends of Runeterra nears its conclusion, the very early meta has settled slightly and a few decks have risen to the top of the non-existent leaderboards.

If you have access to the game or just want to be prepared for the next preview patch when more players and a few extra features are going to be included, here are a few decks you can aim to build to compete at a fairly high level.

Disguised Toast’s Fiora/Shen OTK Combo

Champions Units Spells Fiora x3 Brightsteel Protector x3 Ki Guardian x3 Shen x3 Greenglade Caretaker x3 Prismatic Barrier x3

Laurent Protege x3 Riposte x3

Shadow Assassin x3 Deny x2

Radiant Guardian x1 Single Combat x2

Fleetfeather Tracker x1 Twin Disciplines x2

Brightsteel Formation x1 Judgment x2



Rush x2

Fiora just seems to be one of those cards that can work in numerous different builds, but popular Hearthstone streamer and YouTuber Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang found a pretty good flow that can easily end with a one-turn kill.

This deck specifically is built around her ability to single out which opponent she wants to fight. If you can time your moves just right and protect Fiora, you can easily level her up through taking out your opponent’s weaker units before shielding up and charging ahead.

Warmother Control

Champions Units Spells Anivia x3 She Who Wanders x3 Warmother’s Call x3 Tryndamere x3 Avarosan Hearthguard x3 The Ruination x3

Avarosan Sentry x3 Vengeance x3

Wyrding Stones x3 Grasp of the Undying x3



Catalyst of Aeons x3



Avalanche x3



Vile Feast x3



Withering Wall x2

This is a costly deck that is more focused on controlling the field and momentum than going for a straightlaced victory. You will need to practice a lot in order to learn the matchups against other common builds, but once you learn them, it will be hard to lose.

There are also cheaper alternatives since Warmother’s Call, the flagship card of this deck, is pretty good with several different builds.

Elite Demacia Build

Champions Units Spells Garen x3 Cithria the Bold x3 Reinforcements x3

Swiftwing Lancer x3 Succession x3

Vanguard Cavalry x3 Single Combat x3

Vanguard Bannerman x3



Silverwing Vanguard x3



Vanguard Defender x3



Battlesmith x3



Vanguard Sergeant x2



Demacia represent! This is the beatstick deck of the group that focuses on leveling up Garen and making sure you have some beefy units ready to pressure when the time comes. If you are willing to slow the game down and focus on building up your cards, it can be a lot of fun to whack them in a few turns in the endgame.

Just be sure you know when to strike with Garen and the rest will fall into place. Plus, the deck is pretty cheap to build and can roll with multiple unique builds, which makes it perfect for testing new stuff out.

These are just some of the dozens of decks already working to shape the new meta. You can essentially build around whoever you want and at least achieve some success, but here are a few simple places to start.