Beichuan’s Udyr leads FunPlus Phoenix to another victory in 2021 LPL Spring Split

FunPlus Phoenix secured a clean 2-0 victory against LGD Gaming in the eighth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

Leading the charge for the 2019 League of Legends world champions was the latest addition to the roster—jungler Yang “Beichuan” Ling. He was promoted to the main roster after jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo was suspended by the team due to match-fixing allegations while in the LDL.

Beichuan used Udyr in both wins of the series, finishing with a combined KDA of 7/0/14 after an outstanding performance. His pressure on the map from the early game was the key to today’s victory over LGD. He helped his laners build a lead and secured the neutral objectives around the map.

The showdown began with Beichuan using Udyr in the first game to snowball Nuguri’s Jayce in the top lane. He had a good control of what was going on the map and exerted a lot of pressure on the opposing team. While other lanes were even, Beichuan kept focusing down the top lane to give a tremendous edge to Nuguri, who went to carry teamfights later on.

After the strong early-game, FPX grouped up and began to demolish tower after tower with LGD slowly retreating into their base. They were close to having a perfect game, but Nuguri’s aggressive playstyle got him killed twice. In the end, FPX had one of the most dominant wins of this split, finishing the game in 21 minutes.

Going into the second game, LGD changed their composition and went for more snowbally champions. FPX picked up a similar composition as in the first game with Beichuan once again popping off on Udyr. This time, he used the champion to snowball his bottom lane, securing a clean double kill early on near the dragon pit.

With this lead, Beichuan moved to farm his jungle, before going for ganks once again. With his aggressive bottom lane, they were able to pick up multiple kills against their opponents, before rotating to objectives. FPX’s teamfight prowess was superior to LGD, and they were able to secure another quick 21-minute game win and finish the series.

Following this victory, FPX (8-4) climbed to fifth in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the rift on Friday, March 12 with a match against ThunderTalk Gaming.

