Artist creates beautiful Cloud9 Worlds 2019 poster that has each player representing different champions

If you’re a fan of Cloud9’s League of Legends team, you might want to check out this amazing drawing from Toronto-based artist Shilin, who has portrayed each member of the team as a specific champion from the game.

Shilin has actually been drawing C9 every year that the team has gone to the World Championship. From the original roster with Hai Du Lam and William “Meteos” Hartman all the way to this year’s iteration of the team, these amazing art pieces also exemplify the team’s consistency at the top of the LCS.

This time around, C9 runs out with coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu behind them in support. Star jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen leads the way with the spear of Jarvan IV, while fellow jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang flanks him with Gragas’ cask.

Meanwhile, top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie holds Aatrox’s giant blade, and Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer represents Irelia with her dancing blades hovering over his shoulders.

Image via Shilin

Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi is armed with Draven’s spinning axes and his trusty support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam stands in front, protecting the team with Braum’s shield. It is one of Shilin’s best pieces of work, and should hype up North American fans for C9’s run through the Worlds group stage.

C9 will begin its quest for the Summoner’s Cup when the group stage begins on Saturday, October 12. Will this team be able to match its performance from last year?