All VCS LoL players suspended due to 2024 Spring Split investigations

After halting the 2024 Spring Split, the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) has finally released the full list of players who have been temporarily suspended after an official investigation concerning several teams in the league.
On March 28, the VCS released a statement to the public about the situation, explaining that league events were postponed to allow officials to “review and identify unusual data arising in matches.” Due to the initial results, they decided to suspend the league further to maintain competitive integrity while they continued their efforts behind the scenes.
The league has needed to reschedule multiple events, including the playoffs and finals. However, if the VCS extends its investigation or more players are suspended, the region’s slot at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational could also be in jeopardy.
All temporarily suspended VCS players
Overall, 32 players and staff members have been temporarily suspended from all Riot Games esports events or third-party organized events. This suspension will last until the investigation is complete, and the league will not continue until efforts are finally exhausted.
Cerberus Esports:
- Nguyễn “Pun” Đăng Khoa
- Trần “Ikigai” Bảo Quang
- Nguyễn “Richard I” Hoàng Phú
- Nguyễn “Slowz” Huy Hùng
GAM Esports:
- Đỗ “Blazes” Đình Sang
- Lê “Pyshiro” Viết Huy
MGN Blue Esports:
- Võ “Ryuk” Hoàng Lê Khang
- Nguyễn “Sorn” Minh Hào
- Bùi “Froggy” Văn Minh Hải
- Tiêu “Zodiac” Quốc Lương
- Đào “Rigel” Văn Tuấn
Rainbow Warriors:
- Nguyễn “Raze” Kỳ Vương
- Nguyễn “HinieeeC” Hoàng Nghĩa
- Nguyễn “Hyo” Trung Hiếu
- Nguyễn “Yuki” Anh Kiệt
- Nguyễn “Spot” Phan Đình Khôi
- Nguyễn “Artifact” Văn Hậu
- Vũ “K1ller” Quốc Hưng
- Nguyễn “2T” Trọng Trí
Team Flash:
- Lê “Dzung” Minh Dũng
- Đinh “Marcus” Bùi Quốc Cường
- Lê “Draktharr” Ngọc Toàn
- Nguyễn “Jane” Hoàng Khánh
- Lương “Puddin” Thành Tài
Team Secret:
- Hoàng “Eddie” Công Nghĩa
- Quách “Qiang” Khánh Hoàng
Vikings Esports:
- Lương “Gury” Hải Long
- Nguyễn “Bunn” Vũ Khang Nguyên
- Võ “Kairi” Văn Phi
- Ngô “Kratos” Đức Khánh
Team Whales:
- Trần “BeanJ” Văn Chính
- Lê “Gloryy” Ngọc Vinh