All skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 13.15

It’s been almost two weeks, but League of Legends’ new Soul Fighter update has already resonated with summoners around the world as one of the best in-game events in recent memory. Not only has the new Arena game mode taken over as one of the best things to happen to League, but the new skin line is also one of the best we’ve seen so far.

This summer is only just heating up, with Riot Games adding six new Soul Fighter skins for Patch 13.15. Whether you’re a top lane carry lord, an AD carry main like me, or a sneaky jungler, there should be a cosmetic for you to choose from once this next set of skins drops on the live servers on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Like the previous Soul Fighter skins, these new additions are bursting with color and personality, which should be great for summoners who are looking to stand out among the crowd in Arena, the Howling Abyss, or in their ranked climb on Summoner’s Rift.

Here are all of the new skins coming to League in Patch 13.15.

All skins arriving in LoL Patch 13.15

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Wow the crowd and decimate the competition as Soul Fighter Evelynn. Image via Riot Games

Soul Fighter Gwen

Snip your way through to victory as Soul Fighter Gwen. Image via Riot Games

Soul Fighter Jhin

Some people have one shot at victory, but Soul Fighter Jhin has four. Image via Riot Games

Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Shaco has a Jack in the Box and a victory in hand. Image via Riot Games

Soul Fighter Shaco Prestige Edition

Soul Fighter Shaco’s Prestige skin is equal parts dazzling and deceiving. Image via Riot Games

Soul Fighter Viego

The Runeterran takeover can wait because Soul Fighter Viego has a tournament to win. Image via Riot Games

