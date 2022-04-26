All skins coming in League of Legends Patch 12.8

Take a look at the new skins coming to the game.

League of Legends Patch 12.8 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, April 27, and players are naturally on the lookout for new things coming to the game.

Many changes are soon hitting the live servers, including buffs to champions like Jhin, Kassadin, Fiddlesticks, and many more.

At the same time, a few champs will be getting slammed by the nerf hammer, including Soraka and Xayah. Some champion adjustments, specifically for AP Kai’Sa and Swain, will also be heading to the game. But like always, a couple of new skins will be available for purchase as well, which you can check out below.

Here’s every skin coming to League in Patch 12.8.

Solar Eclipse Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Solar Eclipse Aatrox and Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Solar Eclipse Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

Lunar Eclipse Senna

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Lunar Eclipse Senna

Image via Riot Games

Gangplank the Betrayer

Image via Riot Games

Sea Dog Yasuo