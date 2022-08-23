All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16

Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it.

Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.

None of the updated champions in Patch 12.16 will receive a new skin. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new additions this time around. Four champions—Lucian, Camille, Nasus, and Janna—will receive Valkyrie skins, with the latest also getting a Prestige edition.

When failure is not an option, call in the best.



💥 Steel Valkyries arrives on the PBE. pic.twitter.com/9u9XYdumFA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 9, 2022

As the name of the skin line suggests, the skins will be metal-heavy, inflicting fear on their enemies. Each skin blooms in a different color: Nasus’ splash art and the skin itself are mostly blue, while Camille, Lucian, and Janna are rich in purple, yellow, and green colors, respectively. The prestige skin for the support champion is full of platinum colors, adding itself to the trend.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.16.

Armored Titan Nasus

Cyber Halo Janna

Prestige Cyber Halo Janna

Strike Commander Camille

Strike Paladin Lucian