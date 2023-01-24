All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2

On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.

Although there’s been talk about which content updates will be delayed, Riot still hasn’t officially revealed which games will be affected by this. But Riot PR contacted Dot Esports on Jan. 24 and shared the companies’ plans for the near future, explaining what features will have to wait a while longer to see the live servers.

League of Legends Patch 13.2 is delayed

Suffering the aftermath of social engineering attack, the devs are currently unable to deliver Patch 13.2 in time. The patch, which was supposed to go live on Jan. 25, together with Teamfight Tactics’ next update was delayed. Instead, the devs are working on delivering as many possible balance updates via hotfixes otherwise known as micropatches. This means the League community won’t be getting any patch notes this week.

“The dev team is working to deliver as many of the balance updates planned as possible via hotfixes (aka micropatches or 13.1b/13.1c patches),” Riot PR said.

What League features are getting delayed with Patch 13.2?

As the devs are currently working on implementing all balancing changes to League via micro patches, we can expect changes to go live later this week or early next week. But, new content—Ahri’s ASU namely—will very likely be delayed until Patch 13.3 in early February.

“…brand new content such as the Ahri ASU will very likely be delayed until 13.3 in early February,” Riot PR said.

Although Riot didn’t explicitly say, it’s highly likely Lunar skins will have to wait until Patch 13.3 too.

Unofficial Patch 13.2 timeline