Afreeca Freecs upset Gen.G in week 7 of 2021 LCK Summer Split

Afreeca Freecs showed up today and took down Gen.G in a 2-1 series in the seventh week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

The entire AFS roster played much better and even though Gen.G brought Clid back to the starting roster, it didn’t matter in the long run as they looked as scattered as in their previous match against Liiv SANDBOX, which they lost. The MVP votes went to the carries of AFS, Fly and Leo. The mid laner popped off in the debut match of today’s League of Legends series on Orianna, a forgotten control mid mage pack after the item rework. She was a perfect counter to Bdd’s Ryze, who couldn’t get in close proximity to Fly’s teammates to do damage. Fly also had a couple of powerful ultimates that won his team a couple of teamfights.

Leo picked up his MVP after a powerful Kai’sa performance, shutting down Ruler’s signature Ezreal pick. He was able to do a huge amount of damage in teamfights with a strong frontline and carried his team to victory.

📌2021 #LCK Summer 2R AF vs GEN



아프리카 프릭스가 날카로운 플레이와 집중력으로 오늘 경기에서 2:1로 승리했습니다. 응원해주신 팬 여러분 모두 감사합니다!



We won today's game 2-1 with great teamwork. Thank you to all the fans who cheered for us!#AFWIN #GOFREECS #LCK pic.twitter.com/zcVBwMs3pN — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) July 25, 2021

Today’s match opened up with a statement from AFS, who took down the former leaders in the standings with ease. They secured early game leads across the map and with calculated moves slowly took down Gen.G. Fly’s Orianna was a crucial part in AFS victory since he kept zoning out Gen.G whenether they attempted to climb back into the match.

The second match AFS went for some early plays once again and build a decent gold lead, but once the match got to midgame, Gen.G bounced back with their superior composition and equalized the series of a strong performance from Bdd on Azir. The last match was the closest one with both teams showing their best picks and performance. While Gen.G looked in control in the later stages of the match, a crucial mistake of giving away the Ocean Dragon Soul cost them the series. AFS became unstoppable and hard to kill for Gen.G’s composition and took them down with ease in the next teamfights.

AFS (7-6) are in sixth place and have a two-series win lead over KT Rolster (5-8). With only a handful matches left, their playoff spot seems most likely secured unless they go on a slump and lose the next couple of matches. They’ll be back on the Rift next week with two matches against DWG KIA and DRX. Both opponents should be winnable after showing a lot of weaknesses in their previous series.

