Afreeca Freecs reverse sweep Damwon Gaming in LCK week 4

Afreeca Freecs picked up a win against DWG after a loss to KT Rolster last week in League’s Champions Korea in a 2-0 game. While DWG Rolster have had rough games this season, AFS were at the top of the standings after an early win streak in the split. Mid laner Song “Fly” Yong-jun led his team to victory in the second and third games.

AFS fell off a cliff after the first two weeks of the season. They started playing much worse and got outplayed on multiple fronts. The poor showing reflected on their standings and they dropped to the middle of the pack. This win cements their position as the fourth-placed team in the region, and while it does guarantee them a spot for playoffs, the situation could always turn around in the remaining matches of the Spring Split.

Fly was an absolute beast this game, carrying his team with Ornn in the second game and with Zoe in the third game. Zoe seems to be back as a staple pick for mid laners of all regions after disappearing from the scene for some time. Fly’s late game play against DWG’s support sealed their fate and gave AFS their deserved win.

While DWG dominated the first game, they were unable to replicate their success in the second and third game. AFS subbed in veteran Lee “Spirit” Da-yoon and Son “Jelly” Ho-gyeong to turn things around. Even though Spirit’s mechanics have dropped off in recent times, his shot-calling ability is still top notch and AFS look like a different team with him in game.

After securing momentum from the win, AFS kept the pressure in the third game, securing early advantages and denying objectives from DWG.

AFS went through a rough 2019. After finishing eighth in the LCK Spring Split 2018, they dropped half of the roster and invested more in the remaining players. And while it did improve their standings to fifth in the following Summer Split, it was not enough for them to be able to reach the World Championship.

The organization kept the core members in the top side of the map and acquired a new mid and bottom laner, who seem to have been playing much better than the previous iteration of AFS.

Today’s win was not expected after AFS gave KT Rolster their first win of the split, who have been playing quite poorly. But nevertheless, this win cements their position in the top four.

Their next match will be against the leader of the standings, T1. The two teams will face off on Thursday, March 5.