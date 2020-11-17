Afreeca Freecs parts ways with most of the players on its roster ahead of the upcoming LCK 2021 season

The organization will build the new roster around Kiin, Dread, and Fly.

Afreeca Freecs is parting ways with most of its roster ahead of the upcoming franchised LCK, the organization announced today on Twitter.

The organization parted ways with Lee “Spirit” Da-yon, Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun, Nam “Ben” Dong-hyun, Kim “ALL IN” Tae-yang, Seo “SS” Jin-sol, and Son “Jelly” Ho-gyeong.

At the same time, the organization announced that they are extending the contract of the jungler Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok for one year following his great split.

안녕하세요, 아프리카 프릭스입니다.



뛰어난 피지컬로 팬들에게 재미 있는 경기를 선사한 'Dread' 이진혁 선수와 계약을 연장했음을 알려 드립니다.

우리 팀과 정상을 향해 함께 나아갈 이진혁 선수에게 많은 응원과 더불어, 아프리카 프릭스의 2021년도 많은 기대 부탁 드립니다.



감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/y2fGtAWM1W — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) November 17, 2020

Afreeca now has only three remaining active players on the roster, Kim “Kiin” Gi-in in the top lane, Song “Fly” Yong-jun in the middle lane and Dread in the jungle. They will need to find a suitable bottom lane for this roster for the upcoming season.

Afreeca had a lackluster year, finishing sixth during the Spring Split and fifth during the Summer Split. They qualified for playoffs in the Summer Split, but were quickly knocked out in the second round by Gen.G. Due to them acrruing enough Championship Points, they were seeded into the Regional Gauntlet where they got knocked out in the first round by T1.

Kiin is one of the best top laners in the LCK, however the lack of good teammates hasn’t allowed him to shine. If Afreeca find a suitable solid bottom lane for the next year, then they’ll most likely be able to climb to a top three spot in the LCK.