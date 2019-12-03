Senna is receiving extensive nerfs on League’s PBE

As Senna’s dominated in League of Legends’ solo queue across a variety of positions, Riot Games is testing nerfs to her overall kit.

“[The] goal is to nerf Senna in all positions, but hit ADC Senna more than support (ADC is two to three percent stronger on preseason patch),” senior League of Legends designer Riot August wrote on Twitter.

Senna has a 53-percent win ratio in the ADC position in platinum and above, according to stats website Champion.gg. In comparison, on support, her designated position, she has a 51-percent win rate. This makes her statistically the strongest ADC, except for bot lane Heimerdinger, and the 24th-best support.

To counterbalance Senna and pigeonhole her as more of a support champion, Riot is setting out to reduce her health growth from 85 to 75 (180 less health at level 18), as well as decreasing her Soul spawn rate on minions killed from 5.55 to 1.85 percent. Alongside the changes to her passive and her scaling stats, she’s also receiving nerfs to her abilities.

The AD ratio on her Piercing Darkness (Q) is being cut from a 50 percent bonus AD to 40 percent, and the root duration on Last Embrace (W) is being lowered from 1.45-2.25 seconds to 1.25-2.25 seconds. To compensate for her nerfs, though, the AP ratio on her ultimate ability is being increased from 40 to 50 percent.

The upcoming changes to Senna’s kit will “hit her safety (root duration and HP), Q poke/waveclear, and soul generation while CS’ing,” August wrote. At the same time, the buff to her ultimate will provide her with more area-of-effect healing and damage potential after level six.

The changes, while severe, are not final and could easily change in time for patch 9.24.