The Accor Hotel Arena’s website reportedly registered more than 600,000 connections when Worlds 2019 tickets went on sale

If you tried to buy some tickets for this year’s League of Legends World Championships, you’re probably one of many fans who were disappointed to find out that they were already sold out.

But there’s a good reason for this. The Accor Hotel Arena’s website reportedly registered more than 600,000 connections when tickets went on sale on Monday, Sept. 16, according to French sports website L’Equipe. The only other event that rivaled Worlds 2019 was a concert held by popular K-pop band, BTS.

The tickets sold out in minutes and people from the Accor Hotel Arena say that “more than 85 percent of connections came from France and the rest of the majority was European.” It’s understandable that many fans didn’t get a ticket because the vast amount of people on the website likely caused crashes for plenty of potential ticket buyers.

A collection of problems plagued the start of the Worlds 2019 ticket drop, too. People from the venue also reportedly said that a few dozen tickets were supposed to be available for Riot partners, but an error allowed non-partners to purchase them.

If you weren’t able to buy tickets for Worlds, you might need to find a viewing party in a city near you because these tickets are all going for ridiculous prices now. This problem has always plagued the World Championship and Riot should take more precautions next year.